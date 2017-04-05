47,996 farmers Benefit from N2.6bn Loan in Osun

At least, 47,996 of the 80,000 farmers registered in the state have benefitted from N2.6billion agricultural facilities in the state of Osun coordinated by Osun Rural Enterprise and Agriculture Programme, OREAP.

Revealing this over the weekend, Member, OREAP Leadership Team, Mr. Gbenga Osobu, stated that various interventions in the Osun agricultural sector has not only lifted the living condition of local farmers, he revealed the interventions has helped position the state as the food basket of the south west.

Osobu whilst speaking over the weekend further revealed that another N753m was disbursed as loans to farmers during the Osun Quick Impact Intervention Programme (QUIIP I and II).

“3,645 pig farmers benefitted from some N476million loan disbursed to individual farmers, while a grant of N40million was awarded Pig farmers’ co-operative societies” Osobu Stated.

He further listed the achievement of the current administration in the state to include the construction of two (2) commercial and six (6) smallholder 10,000 capacity feedlots on a 78hactares farm.

Continuing, he said, “The OREAP programme has trained 57 youths in livestock fattening who have fattened 2,200 live stocks in the state’s improved genetics programme. We have established a 78HA Cattle Hub with a capacity to cater for 10,000 Cattles.

“It may interest you to know we have also secured another 2,000HA of lands for additional Cattle hubs across the state.”

The member of the OREAP leadership team further confirmed to this paper that over 2000 pigs have been sold by 5 of the 40 Osun Farmers who were trained in Germany.

Osobu listed other achievements to include the over 200 millionaires made through Osun Broiler Outgrowers Production Scheme, OPOBS I, land validation and perimeter survey in 9 farm settlements using GIS and remote sensing Technology (1st in southwest Nigeria). 20,000Ha of farmland validated and 4,211Ha newly discovered and allocated through GIS and remote sensing Technology.

Another achievement highlighted includes 5,000MT of fertilizer sold to farmers at 50% subsidized rate; 1,830 rural farmers in 61 local communities in collaboration with UNICEF given farm inputs from the state; 500,000 free cocoa seedlings; 6,000 kola nut seedlings; 6,000 bitter kola seedlings; 64,000 oil palm seedlings and 25,000 cashew seedlings were provided to farmers free.

Osobu revealed that two storage facilities with a combined capacity of 1,500 MT was built by the present administration in Oyan and Osogbo; with another 100 cribs with a combined 1000 MT capacities built across the state.

“The Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola’s administration since its created OREAP some few years ago, has given supports to farmers to cultivate 80 hectares of yam clusters across the state; 410Ha of rice production at Onilapa, Ogbagba.

“The Osun government under Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has grown the state forestry reserve has grown to 90,000ha” Osobu stated.