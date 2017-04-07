Anambra: police Arrest two highway armed robbers with four guns

Luck has ran against two armed robbers as they were arrested in a commuter bus during a ‘stop and search’ exercise by the police at Building material market along the Enugu Onitsha Expressway, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state.

The armed robbers, believed to be terrorizing motorists and passengers who ply the said expressway, thought they would beat the security (mobile policemen) standing along the road on surveillance when their commuter bus was flagged down for a search.

As the passengers were being searched in turns, the two armed robbers who concealed their locally made pistols in their pockets became apprehensive and wanted to run when they were noticed by the eagle eyes of the policemen and promptly arrested.

They were immediately brought to Ogidi police station while other passengers were asked to continue on their journey.

In his reaction, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Hassan Musa said, “we urge the road users to always bear with us and have patience with the police on the road who demand to search the vehicles they are boarding with because their duty is to save their lives and properties”.

“The two armed robbers with the four guns may have aim and target to rob the passengers even with their other gang members who are waiting for them somewhere else.

It is good to cooperate with the police on duty because they are on the road for your own safety”, Musa stated.

The DPO revealed further that the robbers have been transferred to the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, in Awkuzu for further investigation.