Dankwambo @ 55: NANS donates 10, 000 exercise books to Gombe primary pupils

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday said it had perfected arrangements to donate 10, 000 exercise books to primary school pupils in Gombe State.

The decision, according to a statement by its President, Chinonso Obasi, was part of its support for the strides of governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo in education and 55th birthday.

He recalled that it was out of Dankwambo’s love for proper youth development that he agreed for the state to serve as host of the most peaceful election in the history of NANS, without any gunshot or violent attempts to undermine the popular will of students.

Obasi said, “July 19, 2016 stands out as a memorable day for NANS when students elected me as its National President alongside other national executive officers and credit for that remarkable peaceful convention goes to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, who as the chief security officer of Gombe State ensured that there was no improper or undemocratic behaviour before, during and after the election.

“It is therefore in recognition of the foregoing that we decided to use the opportunity of Governor Dankwambo’s 55th birthday to recognise primary school pupils in Gombe State with 10, 000 exercise books and by that gesture also, remind them to emulate their leader for a better tomorrow.

“We are motivated by Governor Dankwambo’s visionary leadership, which has bequeathed a silent revolution in infrastructure development of Gombe State, especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture, improved local government administration, provision of social amenities among other mass-oriented programmes.

“More importantly the ‘Last Man Standing’ has proved beyond doubt that new breed politicians and indeed young and emergent leaders can hold their own in the Nigerian project, a development which was well demonstrated by the massive support of voters for his second term in office.”

He said it would be an understatement to say that Nigerian students were gratified by Danwambo’s leadership style and giant strides in developmental politics.

NANS said it was pleased that Ekiti State University (EKSU) recognised the qualities and conferred him with honorary doctorate degree alongside such eminent leaders as Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi 11 and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

Obasi said, “In character and learning, Governor Dankwambo has distinguished himself and made himself a model for young people who believe in hardwork, honesty and are determined to make the best out of life through education and sound personal principles.

“For a young man to serve as the Accountant-General of the Federation and two terms as governor without being loud and arrogant shows a streak of genius and self realization, all pointing to the fact that Dankwambo stands out as a role model for Nigerian students and youth.

“The Gombe State governor’s life story gives hope to long suffering Nigerian students going through tough times in the nation’s tertiary institutions that their tomorrow will be better if they continue on the path of peace and academic excellence.”