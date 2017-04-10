Delta Speaker congratulates Efe, says it’s a victory for Okpe kingdom

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, on Sunday congratulated Ejeba Efe Michael, for emerging the winner of The Big Brother Naija 2017.

“It’s with immense pleasure that I send you the heartfelt congratulations of the people of Sapele following your historic victory”

He praised Efe for the maturity, high intelligence and forthrightness displayed during the 24-hour three month long live show.

In a statement in Sapele, Igbuya said the victory of Efe was not only a great happiness for the entire Okpe kingdom but an inspiration for thousands of people throughout the world.

“It is a victory for Okpe Kingdom,” he said.

Igbuya also congratulated Nigerians, particularly the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Orhue 1, CFR, mni, the wonderful people of Okpe kingdom and celebrities in Nigeria for endorsing and voting the upcoming rapper, song writer, actor and reality television show star.

“I salute Nigerians for investing in Efe”.

“On behalf of the good people of Sapele, I convey my best wishes to Efe for what many thought was an impossible dream and to Nigerians, home and abroad, for voting the economics graduate.”