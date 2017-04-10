Maritime Journalists lose another member…3 in 2 months

President of Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obi is dead

The Maritime Journalists Association has suffered the third death in less that three months with the passage of the President of Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obi on Monday.

Obi, who was the first female president of the oldest maritime journalists union, MARAN, and a correspondent with Vanguard Newspapers, was said to have died in her residence from an undisclosed illness.

Her death is coming on the heels of the deaths of Kayode Atofolake, who died during a brief illness, and Mr. Segun Agbolade, who who was crushed by a truck at Apapa, Lagos. The two belonged to the Federated Maritime Media Chapel.

Agbolade, popularly called Effisy, was the Chairman of the newly inaugurated Federated Maritime Media Chapel (FMMC), Mr. George Umunnakwe, alongside the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), former presidents of the dissolved maritime media associations and representatives of the African Maritime Association.

Agbolade was crushed by a petroleum tanker driver two weeks after he emerged the pioneer Secretary-General of FMMC.

Lamenting the huge loss to maritime media and the entire Lagos NUJ President, Deji Elumuye, had urged the Federal Government to urgently dislodge the tankers from the Lagos seaports access roads.

He expressed regrets that lives are lost daily on that route as the tanker drivers have made the port access roads impassable, not to mention the losses in revenue that they cause, all because the government allowed them to occupy the road.

Until her death, Mrs Obi Swas a strong advocate of a sanitised maritime journalism sphere, ever seeking to purge the field of marketers and advert agents, among other all-comers who often throng the industry as journalists. She was a mother of four children