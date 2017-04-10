PDP Governors, others to boycott meetings called by Sheriff

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will henceforth boycott any meeting called by faction National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff.

In a statement signed by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, the party said: “The attention of the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed

Makarfi, CON, has been drawn to another insulting and baseless

accusation by one Mr. Cairo Ojugboh wherein he declared that the Senator

Ali Modu Sheriff renegade group “will not accept stolen monies from

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and Chief Nyesom Wike of Rivers

State”.

“For the umpteenth time, we want to re-iterate that Mr. Ojugboh, the

former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has

no locus to speak in the capacity of Deputy National Chairman of the

PDP. He is an interloper and an impostor; and as such, any action or

statement made by Cairo Ojugboh and other self-appointed members of the

Sheriff renegade group is illegal, null and void and should be

disregarded by all loyal supporters and members of the PDP.

“Let these irritants take note that Governors Fayose and Wike and

indeed all Governors elected on the Platform of our great Party, the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are men of integrity. Our Governors are

responsible and trusted Party men that are working tirelessly in their

various states to deliver the needed dividends of democracy. The people

of Rivers State and Ekiti State can testify to the wonderful

achievements of our Governors in their states and other states governed

by the PDP.

“Again, regarding the purported campaign or mobilization by the

non-existing National Working Committee under Senator Sheriff, we wish

to further state without any ambiguity that its actions are illegal,

null and void. Faithful Party men and women in the South East and any

other zones in Nigeria should disregard such meetings or gathering.

“The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has

appealed the Judgment of the February 17, 2017 at the Supreme Court and

in the eyes of the law, until the Appeal is set aside by the Supreme

Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs

of the PDP. So, Senator Sheriff and his co travelers have no power to

call for any meeting of Party members or supervise the affairs of the

PDP forthwith.

“We therefore want to further call on Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to

stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP). We further call on all security agencies and other agencies

of government to stop according him or members of his illegal team any

support or assistance.

“Finally, We urge all our members and teeming supporters nationwide

to stop attending any meeting organize by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff or

any member of his team. They are illegal and have no place to function

as such. Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains

the only authentic National Exco of the PDP in line with the Decision of

the May 21st and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great

Party.”