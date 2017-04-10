PDP Governors, others to boycott meetings called by Sheriff

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will henceforth boycott any meeting called by faction National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff.
In a statement signed by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, National Publicity Secretary, the party said: “The attention of the National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed
Makarfi, CON, has been drawn to another insulting and baseless
accusation by one Mr. Cairo Ojugboh wherein he declared that the Senator
Ali Modu Sheriff renegade group “will not accept stolen monies from
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State and Chief Nyesom Wike of Rivers
State”.
“For the umpteenth time, we want to re-iterate that Mr. Ojugboh, the
former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has
no locus to speak in the capacity of Deputy National Chairman of the
PDP. He is an interloper and an impostor; and as such, any action or
statement made by Cairo Ojugboh and other self-appointed members of the
Sheriff renegade group is illegal, null and void and should be
disregarded by all loyal supporters and members of the PDP.
“Let these irritants take note that Governors Fayose and Wike and
indeed all Governors elected on the Platform of our great Party, the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are men of integrity. Our Governors are
responsible and trusted Party men that are working tirelessly in their
various states to deliver the needed dividends of democracy. The people
of Rivers State and Ekiti State can testify to the wonderful
achievements of our Governors in their states and other states governed
by the PDP.
“Again, regarding the purported campaign or mobilization by the
non-existing National Working Committee under Senator Sheriff, we wish
to further state without any ambiguity that its actions are illegal,
null and void. Faithful Party men and women in the South East and any
other zones in Nigeria should disregard such meetings or gathering.
“The National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has
appealed the Judgment of the February 17, 2017 at the Supreme Court and
in the eyes of the law, until the Appeal is set aside by the Supreme
Court, the National Caretaker Committee remains in charge of the affairs
of the PDP. So, Senator Sheriff and his co travelers have no power to
call for any meeting of Party members or supervise the affairs of the
PDP forthwith.
“We therefore want to further call on Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to
stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP). We further call on all security agencies and other agencies
of government to stop according him or members of his illegal team any
support or assistance.
“Finally, We urge all our members and teeming supporters nationwide
to stop attending any meeting organize by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff or
any member of his team. They are illegal and have no place to function
as such. Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains
the only authentic National Exco of the PDP in line with the Decision of
the May 21st and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great
Party.”