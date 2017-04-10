Wenger relegates Iwobi to Arsenal U23s

Alex Iwobi will play no part in Arsenal’s Premier League game away to Crystal Palace on Monday night after he was dropped to the under-23s by manager, Arsene Wenger.

Iwobi who has endured a lukewarm season for the Gunners seems to have paid the price as he played for the under-23s on Monday against Reading’s under-23s at Hogwood Park.

He started the game and played for 90 minutes as Arsenal romped to a 5-2 victory.

His participation in the game means he has no chance of playing for the seniors in the Premier League against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

Iwobi however seems to harbour no grudges over the development as he had words of support for the under fire French manager.

“He (Wenger) is a great man in my opinion. I’d like him to stay.

“He’s always helped me and developed me as player.

“I don’t think it’s fair the way everybody criticises him. It’s very unfair considering what he’s done,” Iwobi said.

Iwobi has scored three goals in 24 league appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Credit: Super Sport.