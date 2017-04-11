BAYELSA CP PARLEYS WITH SISTER SECURITY CHIEFS ON CRIME PREVENTIONS

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Asuquo Amba on Tuesday organized a Security parley for security chiefs in the state to brainstorm on ways forward to curb crimes.

Present in the security parley include, heads of various security outfits including, the Air force, Operation Delta Safe, a Joint Task force, Federal Road Safety Commission, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA,, Nigeria Immigration Service, Prison Service and Department of State Service and the host, Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at the parley held at the Police Officers. Mess, Amba called on the sister security outfits to work as a team to reduce the crimes and criminality in the state.

He also appeals to the Security Chiefs to respect each other and shun under rating one another in cause of policing the state.

Amba said, engaging the security agencies in team work would help promote peace, unity and progress among the commanders.

The commissioner noted that, through collaboration among the security organizations, crime rate statistics has decreased in the state. He lauded the security chiefs for sustaining peace and unity in the state and called for more cooperation to better the state. Amba also decried inter security

rivalries among sister organizations and appeal to security chiefs to advised their rank and files to ensure unity and friendship while discharging their duties.

Speaking shortly after the parley, State Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, Mrs. Josephine Obi lauded the police commissioner for organizing the meeting to heads of security agencies to brainstorms ways forward to better the policing of the state.

Obi said, NDLEA would work as a family with other sister agencies to better security networking and curb crimes and the use of illicit drugs in the state.

She insisted that NDLEA has moved from mere reactive to proactive organizations in terms of policing and checking drug users .

Drug wars, Obi said, involves intelligent gathering among the sister security outfits, noting that high place personalities indulge in drugs peddling and addictions.

Crimes, NDLEA Boss said, are interrelated in nature and urged security chiefs to partner with each other to make the state a safe heaven.