Easter: FG deploys 869 Patrol Cars, 267 Motor Bikes, 106 Ambula

Owing to anticipated mass movement of people and goods in then the country during festive seasons, the Federal Road Safety Corps has deployed 25,000 Regular and Special Marshals, as well as 869 Patrol Cars, 267 Motor Bikes, 106 Ambulances, and 22 Tow Trucks for the Easter Special Patrol to commence nationwide from 13th April to 18th April 2017.

According to a press statement by Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered that intensified measures be put in place to ensure free flow of traffic, reduction in road crashes, improved enforcement of traffic laws, and improved enlightenment on the proper use of roads in Nigeria as the Country approaches a busy Easter Season in this month of April 2017.

Bisi Kazeem said the Corps Marshal has directed that the Corps pays premium focus on Traffic control, Excessive Speeding, Dangerous Driving and Overtaking, Failure to use/install Speed Limit Device, Tyre Violation (Expired/Fake/Sub-standard), Lane Indiscipline/Route Violations, Overloading Violations, Wrongful overtaking, Driver License violation (Fake/Expired), Road Obstructions, Use of Phone While Driving, Seatbelt Use Violations, Child Safety, Passengers Manifest among others.

In view of the foregoing, Kazeem revealed that other operational equipment in the categories of Radar Guns, Alcholyzers and all other operational logistics materials are to be fully deployed for this exercise, and that the Corps Marshal has equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

The operation has been programmed to run in shift as follows 0600hrs – 1400hrs, 1400HRS – 2000hrs, 2000hrs – 2200hrs, and Night Rescue teams to be on standby at all operational Commands. The Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with Military Units en-route or resident, The Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security, State owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Consequently, the Corps Marshal is calling on all road users that in imbibing the proper use of road culture, you have not only driven to stay alive, you have equally saved the lives of other road users.