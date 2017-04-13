Biafra: Spirits of murdered IPOB members tormenting us – Nkpor indigenes

The people of Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday disclosed that the spirits of Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB,members massacred on May 30, 2016 in Nkpor by soldiers and the police during their protest for a sovereign state of Biafra , are tormenting them.

Addressing newsmen, the spokesman of the community and a community leader, Chief Chibuzor Okeke, said that the people of Nkpor are not happy that the killing took place in their land, adding that “since the senseless and unprovoked killing of the suspected IPOB members and non members in the town, we have never known peace and a lot of strange things have

been happening in the town.”

“I am aware that some Igbo men and women were massacred here in Nkpor, in the name of fighting IPOB members, and since then it has not been well with the community, and a lot of strange things have been happening, there is no day an average Nkpor man does not come out to tell stories of strange things happening to them and the ones they see.”

According to Chief Okeke, “from Eke Nkpor to St Edmonds Catholic Church Nkpor, Idemili junction and Nkpor junction, blood of people were spilled on that unfortunate day of 30 May 2016, and today their blood is crying for atonement, there must be atonement of the land; we are saying that something has to be done.”

“Our businesses are not flourishing, our women are not giving birth, we do everything with sweat since the killings took place and the community has been going through hardship in everything. We are surprise that nothing has been done to make the spirit of the dead rest in peace.”

On Nnamdi kanu,the leader of IPOB, he urged GovernorWillie Obiano to mobilize his colleagues in the South East zone to atone the land first before anything els and pleaded with the Federal Government to listen to the voice or reason by releasing Kanu without further delay, adding that “the way things are going in Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil War has not ended, I thought they said no victor no vanquish, but that is not true, some people think otherwise.”