EFCC Planning to Invade my Okene Home, Adoke former AGF cries out

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to raid the Okene, Kogi country home of Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, he has alleged.

A statement by Victor Akhidenor, SA Media to Adoke, said the swoop on the country home of Adoke “will happen any moment from now as part of EFCC’s sustained campaign to soil the good name of Mr Adoke in the guise of seeking evidence to indict him.

“It would be recalled that earlier this week, the EFCC invaded Adoke’s residence in Kano State, breaking doors, upturning chairs and tables, and generally disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood. They claimed they were looking for documents with which to substantiate their wild allegations of corruption against Mr Adoke. They did not find anything incriminating as there was no such document. That action alone has established one fact; that the EFCC has no shred of evidence on which they had charged Mr Adoke to court. It was after charging him that they now started hunting around for evidence. Is this justice?

“After turning up with nothing in Kano, now the EFCC want to conduct another dramatic campaign in Okene for the cameras, and we are certain that like the previous raids which turned up nothing, no incriminating document or item would be found in the premises in Okene or anywhere else for that matter because no such document exist.

“Mr Adoke has made it clear times without number that on the Malabu matter, he only acted as directed by the former President, H.E Goodluck Jonathan, and in the best interest of the country. He also properly briefed Abubakar Malami (SAN), his successor, in writing with supporting documents upon his assumption of office. He did not enrich himself or anyone through the course of the transaction, which had been concluded long before he assumed office. He completed his brief to the best of his abilities and knowledge, and has since moved on.

“However, for whatever reasons, the EFCC appear to have a different opinion on the Malabu issue and has made the harassment of Mr Adoke, his family and associates their past time, without providing any proof of wrongdoing. We wish to warn that Mr Adoke would no longer take this harassment of his family and serial invasions of his homes lying low and will now seek all legal means to enforce his rights, including asking for damages. He will also petition international human rights organizations, the UN and other international groups to intimate them of the wilful abuse of his rights by the EFCC.

“Finally, we put Nigerians on notice that with the desperation shown by the EFCC, it is not unlikely that they may want to plant incriminating document or cash in the Okene home of Adoke and claim that same were found in the premises. The world is watching.”