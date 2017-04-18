NDLEA kicks over absence of Judge in Bayelsa High Court

The Bayelsa State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decried the absence of the sitting Judge in the Federal High Court Yenagoa.

Bayelsa state commander of the NDLEA, Josephine Obi lamented while parading 64 persons in possession of over 38 kilograms of illicit drugs at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa.

The Federal High Court Yenagoa and the National Industrial Court have not sat for about seven months over alleged corruption charges against the Judges of the two courts by the EFCC.

She decried that the command has not been able to prosecute any case in court, noting the absence of the judge of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa affects its operations as the cell are congested with inmates.

The 64 suspects, who include 45 males and 19 females, NDLEA said, were arrested for the months of January to April, 2017 for offences ranging from peddling cocaine, Heroine, cannabis and other Psychotropic drugs.

Obi also said during the arrest of some of the suspects, it recovered one locally made pistol and a revolver pistol, one hand grenade, five rounds of ammunitions and a handcuff from a suspect.

The Commander said the suspects were arrested in separate locations such as Ogbia, Yenagoa, East/West road area and in Kaiama axis all in Bayelsa state.

She also explained that the command impounded a Toyota Jeep, V8 from one of the middle drug men used in conveying drugs, insisting that the command is still combing for the big barons

Obi equally said over 239 persons has been counseled on the dangers of using hard drugs.

The 64 suspects, Mrs. Josephine Obi said, would be prosecuted accordingly pending when the judge of the Federal High court in Yenagoa resumes sitting.

Our correspondent recalled that the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) , Yenagoa and Sagbama chapters on the 23rd of March, 2017 protested the absence of the Judges of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa and the National Industrial Court in a press conference.

It was gathered that the Federal High Court, Yenagoa and the National Industrial Court have been under lock and keys following corruption allegations against Justice Aliya Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court Yenagoa and JusticeTerse Agbadua-Fishin of the National Industrial Court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

