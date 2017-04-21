Easter: Oyeyemi commends road users on Traffic Compliance

In the aftermath of the 2017 Easter Special Patrol by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has commended road users for their compliance with the traffic rules and regulations during the festive period, saying a decrease of 35 percent in number killed was recorded. Oyeyemi stated this in his review of the special operation which indicated that over 200 percent increase was recorded in the number of people rescued alive this year as compared to the same period last year.

In a press statement released by the Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, the special operation which commenced on 13th through 18 April 2017 saw massive deployment of FRSC personnel and logistics to the identified corridors. In the course of the operations, the rate of rescued alive increased to 229 percent as compared to 2016 even as the number involved increased by 55 percent In the same vein, 8,896 offences were committed by 7,589 offenders who were arrested for various infractions.

Mobile Court sittings were also held across the country during which 398 persons were arraigned while 382 of them were convicted and 16 discharged and acquitted..

Kazeem said the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has noted that the Corps’ performance this year in terms of rescue operations improved significantly as compared to previous years. Kazeem equally stated that this year’s Easter Patrol operations opened the Corps to more preventive measures with the support and collaboration of the motorists and relevant stakeholders including the security agencies.

The statement further stated that the Corps Marshal commends all the participants for the job well done and assured that the aggressive operations would be sustained by the Corps beyond the celebration to keep the nation’s road safer for all users.

He particularly enjoined commercial motorists to ensure that they install the speed limiting device in their vehicles as the campaign against speed related crashes would be more aggressively pursued through enforcement of the use of the devices enforcement of which commenced on 1st February 2017.