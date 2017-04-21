NCS Redeploy 48 Controllers of Customs

In a major re-jigging of the Service for effective and efficient service delivery the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of 48 Comptrollers of Customs.

The redeployment which is in line with the ongoing reforms of the Service moved Comptroller Madugu, M.J from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara to Ogun Command, Comptroller Udo-aka, E.A from Investigation to Oyo/Osun Command and Compt. Isiyaku, K from Tariff and Trade to Portharcourt 1 among others.

Similarly, the Comptroller-General’s Compliance team has been disbanded and a new team reconstituted. The new Compliance team is divided into three. Team A for Western Axis, B for Northern axis and C for Eastern axis. They are to complement the Federal Operations Units in order to vigorously crackdown on all forms of smuggling activities nationwide with particular focus on the enforcement of non-importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders.

The new CGC’s Compliance team will be co-ordinated by Comptroller Azarema, A.A who before now has been the Comptroller License and Permit at the NCS HQ. The Axis will be led by Assistant Comptrollers of Customs.

While effecting these changes, the CGC expressed his determination to strategically reposition the Service as a crucial contributor to the success story of the nation “Revenue leakages must be blocked; the nation needs all collectable revenue” he said.