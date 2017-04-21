Notorious Army impersonator arrested in Onitsha

A naval patrol team had arrested an impersonator one Mr Abdullahi Auwal Yakubu at Kara, Atani Road, Onitsha, Anambra State. The incident took place at about 1200 hours on Monday 10 April, 2017.

Mr Abdullahi was at the time of his arrest, dressed in Nigerian Army Camouflage Uniform and Combat Boots. On interview, he could not provide correct answers to the questions asked, thereby exposing him as an obvious impersonator. Further questioning revealed the culprit had been in the habit of harassing and extorting members of the public under the guise of being a soldier, and presents fake identification card as evidence.

The Patrol Team, on 10 April 2017, at about 2:50 pm, handed the culprit to troops of 302 Artillery Regiment deployed for duty at the Onitsha Head Bridge. He has since been questioned at the Regiment’s Military Police Orderly Room, with the view to handing him over to civil police for more action.

Members of the public are please requested to take note of the occasional tendency of hoodlums to disguise as military personnel with intent to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. The public are also requested to report such bad elements when seen, to the nearest police station or any security office close to them.