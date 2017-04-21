Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers horrific knee injury during Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Anderlecht at Old Trafford

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a horrific knee injury right at the death in normal time against Anderlecht on Thursday.

The Manchester United striker landed awkwardly, with his right leg completely outstretched, after attempting to win a header as the Old Trafford outfit searched for a winner to send them through to the Europa League semi-finals.

The Swedish forward, who was in agony on the floor in the immediate aftermath, was replaced in extra-time by France international Anthony Martial as the hosts went on to win 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic landed awkwardly as he attempted to win a header at Old Trafford

The Swedish striker pictured rolling on the floor in agony after injuring his knee on Thursday

The 35-year-old striker hobbled off the pitch despite a stretcher being called on

Despite a stretcher being called onto the pitch on Thursday night, the 35-year-old managed to hobble off.

And he wasn’t the only United player to suffer an injury against the Belgium side. Marcos Rojo was carried off on a stretcher after he picked up a left knee injury during the first half.

United went on to win 2-1 thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal in extra-time after Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the hosts ahead early in the first-half.

Following the match, Jose Mourinho was downbeat about the injuries, saying: ‘I don’t think they are easy injuries but I prefer to wait until all of the tests are done, then speak what I feel but I cannot do that as I am the manager and not a doctor.

Argentine defender Marcos Rojo also suffered a left knee injury during the opening period

Marcus Rashford scored the winning goal to send Manchester United into the semi-finals

Furthermore, when asked if the initial news was positive or negative, the Portuguese boss replied: ‘Negative [bad news] I think.’

Ibrahimovic’s and Rojo’s injuries will come as bad news to Mourinho and the United faithful as the club face a defining moment in the season.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, four points off fourth-placed Manchester City, with a match in hand.

Mourinho’s men travel to Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon to face Burnley in the top flight.

United manager Jose Mourinho will be hoping that Ibrahimovic’s injury isn’t too severe