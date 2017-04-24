FRSC to discipline drunken officers

The Federal Road Safety Corps is to discipline some of its officers caught drinking alcohol while on official duty.

It would be recalled that recently, pictures of the alleged drunken state of Personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps during working hours and in uniform, have been making rounds on blogs, online and conventional media.

In a statement signed by Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy

Federal Road Safety Corps, the FRSC said the officers have been recalled for discipline.

He said: “The Corps wishes to assure Nigerians that FRSC remains an organization that does not condone indiscipline on the part of its workforce, nor cover up for their inadequacies, whether Officers or other ranks (Marshals).

“The alleged Marshals whose photographs were taken at Tarzan junction, close to Onitsha have been identified as operatives of the Corps from Nteje Unit Command under the Anambra State Sector Command.

“The Marshals were deployed for traffic control and monitoring for the Easter Special patrol at Tarzan junction close to Onitsha. They have been recalled for administrative and disciplinary action at Anambra State Sector Command, Awka, being the Command that supervises the affairs of the Nteje Unit where they served on the directive of the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who abhors indiscipline in all ramifications.

“As soon as the administrative panel dispenses with their case, concerned Nigerians will be notified of the appropriate disciplinary actions taken on them.

“We thank you for your concern and use this medium to once again reiterate that road safety is everyone’s business, hence any inadequacies from members of the Corps that is reported by members of the public would be taken seriously and not be covered up.”

‎