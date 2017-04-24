Ogunyemi, renowned Journalist, floats global Newsmagazine

Renowned journalist, Dele Ogunyemi, has floated a global Newsmagazine – Africana International.

According to Ogunyemi in a press release which he personally signed, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the Newsmagazine was “designed primarily to serve as a bridge builder of sort for Nigerians, at home and in the Diaspora, by showcasing, with passion, Excellence and worthy achievements in all its ramifications.”

“Put succintly, the vision and mission of Africana International Newsmagazine are anchored majorly on ‘projecting Nigeria to the Diasporans, and the Diasporans to Nigeria’ with a view to further boosting the socio-economic potentialities of the stakeholders,” the release stated.

Ogunyemi disclosed that arrangements had been concluded for the public presentation of Africana International Newsmagazine, which is already on the Newsstands across the country and in the Diaspora.

A Mass Communication alumnus of the University of Lagos, Dele Ogunyemi who commenced his journalism career at Radio Nigeria, Ikoyi, Lagos in the 1980s has served in different editorial capacities with several newspaper organisations in the country notably Lagos News, AM News, The Post Express, Daily Champion and lately Daily Trust.