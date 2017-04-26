Dangote’s new Pasta products hit the market …to compete with rice consumption

In a major strategic move to grow its market equity in Africa, Dangote Flour has unveiled new improved pasta products called ‘Ecccellente’.

The re-vamped Pasta, is expected to reduce the dependency on rice consumption by Nigerians.

Speaking at the Grand Customer Launch Event in Kano on Tuesday, Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Halima Dangote, said the improved products will delight consumers and distributors as it comes with a new taste and new pack.

She said the re-brand followed the research by the company which indicated that the customers and consumers will prefer an improved non-sticky Pasta.

Halima said: “… it’s a new improved pasta with durum wheat. We did a lot of tests and research and it took us 6 to 8 months to get the right combination in order to give consumers quality pasta with the best taste.”

She asserted that: “Despite being indigenous product, it can compete favourably with imported pasta”.

Halima Dangote expressed delight that the products have started to gain acceptability given the large turn-out of people at the re-launch.

She said it was an honor to be at the unveiling of the new products and marketing campaign.

“I cannot emphasize enough that our goal is to ensure that we produce the best product that will delight you, our distributors, wholesalers and retailers”

She said some countries have already signaled interest to import the innovative products from the Dangote pasta.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Thabo Mabe, said: “Now we have the most attractive packaging – please stock up, these will be flying off the shelf when consumers see it. Our new pricing list will also leave you smiling.”

He said the new improved spaghetti and macaroni has in them durum wheat which reduces stickiness and improves the taste.

According to him: “The purpose of this gathering is to ensure that you, the most important part of our business, are aware of the positive changes that have happened at Dangote Pasta.”

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Managing Director/Executive

Director, Supply Chain Alhaji Ahmed Yakassai said the improved product is a major development for consumers.

“Please go and tell others about all the positive changes that we have made in at Dangote Pasta. Please tell them that we now use durum wheat, which is the

highest quality wheat in the world. So that means that our pasta is nutritious, non-sticky, and great tasting,” he said.

The Guest of Honour Hajia Affia Dalhatu urged Nigerians to support the Dangote brand and called on women, specifically to make the new pasta part of their meals.

“I have fed my husband, children, in-laws and friends this new pasta and it is quite a tasty meal…I believe in supporting Nigerian brands. Dangote has never failed to invest in Nigeria and to continue developing and placing our country on the global map. Even in the face of current economic challenges, they have gone ahead to improve the product and have added durum, a more expensive ingredient without any price increase,” she added.

Elderly Statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, in a chat, commended Aliko Dangote for the re-brand initiative saying, “Aliko is quite innovative, I like what he is doing. Aside enhancing employment, he emphasizes quality products for the people”.

Distributors and consumers who have tasted the products spoke glowingly of it.

The new products come in the form of Spaghetti Standard, Spaghetti Slim, Twist Cavatto Macroni and Elbow Macroni.