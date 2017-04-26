Dozens killed, as 3 suicide bombers hit Borno

Suicide bombers have detonated explosives at three different locations in Muna area of Borno State.

The areas affected were Muna Usmanti, Muna Garage and Muna Ethopia respectively.

The incidence occurred around 4: 11 am which led to 11injured and 5 death.

Among the death persons include four suicide bombers and a member of security volunteer group known as Civilian JTF.

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim disclosed that response agencies including emergency workers from Borno State Emergency Agency (BOSEMA) promptly responded to the distress call.

Ibrahim said: “We have since taken the injured persons to hospital for proper medical attention while the dead bodies have been deposited in the mortuary.”