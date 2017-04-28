Biafra: IPOB to shut down South-East on May 30

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has called on its members to ensure that all roads leading to South-East zone were blocked on 30 May, a day set aside to honour its members who lost their lives during the civil war.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful. However, in its statement IPOB, ordered every Igbo person to sit at home and remember their heroes and heroines past.

He said:“We should not be discouraged by the court ruling of April 25, 2017. rather, we should be focused on May 30, 2017 remembrance day, which is the priority of every IPOB member to ensure that no movement of any sort, both human and vehicular, across Biafra land on that day, will take place.

“We must make sure that all areas occupied by Biafrans for the remembrance and honour of our heroes and heroines, who laid down their lives during the genocidal war are shut down. “Our leader (Kanu) has been in high spirit since his arrest in 2015 and we cannot afford our spirit to be dampened towards the liberation of Biafra because of conditions attached to his release.”