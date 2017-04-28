Mr Ohajuruka’s Recent Hobby

By Eddie Onuzuruike

The New Telegraph of Thursday, April 27, bore yet another of Ohajuruka’s taunts on Senator T A Orji. ‘Don’t decamp to APC, ex speaker tells Orji’.

When did Ohajuruka become a T A adviser on political matters? With every sense of responsibility, APC is no doubt the party at the centre but a serious orphan in Abia State. APC is the mainstream party nationally, but a minority in Abia and the whole of the southeast. Why should Senator Orji consider decamping? Does he need an APC insignia to perform as a senator?

Senator Orji is facing his present assignment with the seriousness it deserves with 12 bills and motions including multiple constituency projects and that’s his covenant with the Abia Central that gave him the mandate.

Come to think of it, what is fantastic about Abia APC that will instigate anyone to yearn for it? For all we know, there is serious jostling for positions that do not exist. We know who is who and the notables have been recognised with board positions, so what is Stanley nattering? Who is Ohajuruka by the way? Is he the new gate keeper? Well for his likes that have constantly ridden on people’s back all along, it is okay for him to keep the gate when outstanding ones are walking into high offices.

We know the present crises in Abia APC. There is a personality cult and clash. Pocket size factions of the old and desperate new ones combined with farcically minded and megalomaniacs who would always want to pocket the party. Let us watch and see. For Ohajuruka and his co-howlers, nothing good can come from them but the proverbial loud noise of empty barrels.