Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu needs to change tactics – APGA chieftain

The Igbo Spiritual Leader (Ogirisi Igbo) and member, Board of Trustees ( BoT), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has asked the leader of Indegenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to change his tactics for Biafran actulisation.

He said the director of Radio Biafra ought not to have been arrested in the first instance by the Federal Government.

Chief Ezeonwuka who spoke weekend said the Federal Govetnment’s failure to grant Kanu bail since he was arrested was an illegality since he did not commit any offence but only speaking against the maltreatment and marginalisation of his people by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Ezeonwuka spoke at the heels of a call by the former President-General of the defunct Onitsha Amalgamated Traders’ Association (OMATA), Chief Ozo Anakwe’s call for Justice Binta Nyako to disqualify herself from Kanu’s case s since she has shown obvious bias.

However,the proprietor of Rojenny Tourist Village Oba lauded Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and others for their bold steps to sign bail bond for Kanu’s release.

He also commended theEkiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and Femi Fani-Kayode for their show of solidarity not only to Kanu, IPOB but the entire Igbo race.

“I have my personal stand on Biafra. We have got Biafra already.We should be like Taiwan,Dubai, producing our own things. We should bring our investments and intellect here in Igbo land. We must protect Biafra by developing Biafra” said APGA BoT member.

He charged Kanu to change his strategy for fighting for Biafran actualisation by uniting Ndigbo, saying that Radio Biafra should be used to unite Ndigbo not to abuse people. and warned Ndigbo to stop the Biafra of selfish interest.

But furious Anakwe said that although Kanu had met the bail conditions, necessitating his release, Justice Binta Nyako has shown her obvious bias in the case given the strigent bail conditions he gave to Kanu.

He said with that condition Kanu ‘s fundamental rights of movement and association has been taken away from him.

He also lauded those who rallied round to sign Kanu’s bail bond to ensure his release such as Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and others.