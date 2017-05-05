Buhari attends Jumat service at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday prayed at the Aso presidential Villa, Mosque.

This is coming weeks after he had not been sighted in public. President Buhari, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar and Magajin Gari of Daura Alhaji Musa Umar at the Eid-El-Kabir Prayer in Daura Katsina on 12th Sep 2016.

He was dressed in white flowing gown.

His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse tense about his whereabouts as he has not been seen in public for some time now. The President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers.