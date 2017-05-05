Oil spill: Ikebiri community sues Italian oil giant ENI and its subsidiary NAOC

The Ikebiri community, from Bayelsa state, Nigeria, have launched an unprecedented legal case against the Italian oil giant ENI today, seeking clean up and compensation for damages from an oil spill which has affected their community in the Niger Delta.

Supported by Friends of the Earth Europe and Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, the Ikebiri community are calling for adequate compensation and clean-up of an oil spill dating back to 2010, which has yet to be addressed.The Italian oil giant ENI, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), is responsible for the spill, caused by equipment failure.

Godwin Ojo, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, said: “The spill which could have been managed spread to a huge expanse of the Ikebiri swampland due to the nonchalant attitude of the ENI/NAOC over oil spill clean-up and remediation. This case, which is the first of its kind against ENI and in Italy, could have been avoided were ENI/NAOC to have behaved responsibly. This act of impunity and recklessness of the oil companies against the environment and people of the Niger Delta of Nigeria must come to an end”

The leak was closed in 2010, and NAOC claims to have cleaned up the site. However, according to the community the leaked oil in the surrounding area was simply burned, without their consent. To date, no adequate compensation has been offered, or clean-up completed.

Chief Francis Temi Ododo, the King of the Ikebiri community said: “Our community cannot wait any longer. We have had the ENI’s pollution for too long, damaging our fishing, our farming and our lives. We are now looking to the Italian courts for justice for our people”

The communities of the Niger Delta have had to live for decades with the effects of continuous oil spills on their health, the welfare and their livelihoods. Thousands of oil spills have blighted the communities across the Niger Delta to feed the profits of ENI, Shell and other oil and gas companies, according to the organisations.

Colin Roche, extractive industries campaigner for Friends of the Earth Europe said: “For far too long the communities of the Niger Delta have had to live with the pollution of their land, their water, and their air by oil companies who’ve put profit before their lives. ENI should now live up to its responsibility and clean up the mess it has made and compensate the community for having to live with their destruction?”

To date, eleven million barrels of oil have been spilled in the Delta, twice the amount spilled during the Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, and new spills still occur weekly. Environmental Rights Action (Friends of the Earth Nigeria) and Friends of the Earth Europe continue to campaign for the clean-up of the region [3]