Fashola faults power firms, threatens sanctions

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola, on Monday tongue-lashed power distribution companies, as he decried their continued inability to deliver on agreed terms and threatened sanctions against the firms.

Fashola, who was visibly angry with the recent statements of the Discos, declared that the power firms had failed in many aspects and bluntly stated that complaints of obsolete infrastructure in the sector as alleged by the companies were unnecessary because they were aware of the state of these facilities when they purchased the assets.

The minister, who spoke at the 15th monthly meeting of power sector stakeholders in Jos, also demanded participants to cast vote on whether to carry on with the meeting every month or to put an end to it, as he expressed worry over the poor attendance to the forum.

Fashola was particularly pained by the actions of the power distribution companies, who according to him, were bent at frustrating the stakeholders’ meetings, adding that the Discos had failed in providing meters, electricity feeders, remit very poor revenue to the market and raise false allegations against government, amongst others. Credit:Punch.