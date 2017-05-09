Lagos unveils special publication on Nollywood

As part of activities celebrating Lagos at 50, the state government has unveiled a special publication named Cinema in Lagos ahead of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival holding in France from May 17 to 28.

The unveiling was done on Friday at Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki and Silverbird Cinema in Ikeja during a programme tagged “Lagos Love the Cinema”.

Speaking at the Lekki event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, disclosed that the publication was conceived to highlight the contributions of the film industry to the economy and culture of Lagos.

He added that it was produced to complement Nollywood’s participation at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Lagos will have a pavilion at Cannes Film Festival which is celebrating 70 years in the same month our dear state celebrates 50 years. As you know, Lagos is home to Nollywood, the second biggest film industry in the world, and Cannes is the biggest film festival in the world. We have therefore put together this special publication called Cinema in Lagos. It will be presented in Cannes to filmmakers, journalists, film buyers and other from across the world.

“This is about our love for cinema and part of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s vision to promote art and culture in the state. We are excited that films by Lagos producers are doing well in the cinema and contributing significantly to the economy of the state. The state government is therefore pleased to showcase the creativity and business opportunities that abound here to a global audience through this publication,” the commissioner said.

Mr Ayorinde’s words were echoed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Fola Adeyemi, while unveiling the publication in Ikeja.

Like the commissioner, the permanent secretary promised that there will be other editions of the publication in line with Governor Ambode’s intervention in the creative industry.

Cinema in Lagos was produced by a team of film journalists and critics led by Mr Olumide Iyanda.

The magazine, according to Iyanda, “provides ready information about what is unarguably the capital of African cinema. It is invaluable for filmmakers, investors, fans and other Nollywood stakeholders.”

Joining Ayorinde and Folarin for the unveiling were eminent personalities like co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Planning Committee, Hon. Habeeb Fasinro; Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, Hon. Segun Olulade; Lagos State Head of Service, Mrs Olabowale Ademola; Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Ayodele Subair; Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mr Bamidele Balogun and filmmaker, Mr Kunle Afolayan.