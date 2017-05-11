World Heavy weight Champion, Anthony Joshua in drug scandal

UK drug testers hoping to pin World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua to drug allegations, visited his home on the early hours of Thursday, just before 7 am.

The 28-year-old posted the video to his Instagram stories before 8am. In what he described as a surprise visit, In the footage, a gentleman can be seen reading through a list of questions which AJ has to answer.

Joshua posted the video with the caption, “Drug testers knocking early doors”.

Two of the questions read are:

Has the athlete performed altitude simulation in the last two weeks?

Has the athlete donated blood in the last three months?

Joshua responded “No” to both questions.

No further information was provided concerning the visit. However sources said he would be asked to undergo a voluntary drug test where samples of his urine and blood would be tested for drugs.

The surprise visit comes just 12 days after Joshua’s emphatic victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

An 11th round TKO led to the Olympic gold medallist retaining his IBF title and claiming the vacant WBA and IBO belts.