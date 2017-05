Femi Fani Kayode, FFK has mocked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for saying President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like a son.

FFK took to his twitter handle to mimick the VP’s words with a photoshop of a Buhari cuddling Osinbajo.

He writes, ” He treats me like a son” a 60 yr old man could say this. We are in trouble.”