Corruption: Pan Ndigbo Foundation warns FG against incriminating Ekweremadu

Pan Ndi-Igbo Foundation, USA, Inc. (PNF USA, Inc,) has warned against attempt by the Federal government to incriminate Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu over phony corrupt allegations.

In a press release by Mr. Geoffrey Nzeadibe, National Chairman, the group said it was utterly dismayed to learn that the administration of President Buhari is engaging in the corruption he was elected to eradicate.

It said: “The incrimination of the innocent is not fighting corruption but rather indulging in the practices of corruption. You cannot claim you are fighting corruption while engaging in the worst of it – framing the innocent in corrupt practices. It is shocking to learn that the agents charged with the task of fighting corruption and eliminating it in Nigeria is scheming up ways to incriminate the innocent instead. When are the agents going to bring to books those that are already known to be corrupt?

“Why is EFCC spending time and resource plotting to incriminate the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremandu? When did incriminating the innocent become a fight against corruption? Mr. President, PNF USA, Inc. has been supporting your efforts in the fight against corruption and will continue to do so as long as you are going after the corrupt individuals and will stop supporting you when you go after innocent persons. More so when you go after distinguished person like Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on staged up charges.

“Mr. President, you will do the nation of Nigeria a lot good if you stay above fray of regional or sectional politics. Silencing opponents or critics by framing them up with charges they did not engage in, is not a virtue of a good President. PNF USA, Inc. is reminding you that you were elected to stamp out corruption in the Nigerian system but not to introduce more corrupt ways. It is the opinion of PNF USA, Inc. that the agents who planned the incrimination of Senator Ike Ekweremadu be relieved of their positions and replaced with good individuals.”