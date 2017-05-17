Police Arrest Armed Robbery Syndicates in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested armed robbery suspects who have been terrorizing citizens and engaged in killing their victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State, Garba Baba Umar made the disclosure today while parading some of the suspects at the Command Headqurters.

The commissioner disclosed that police detectives attached to Tafawa Balewa Housing Estate in collaboration with neighborhood watch at Madina quarters arrested three robbery syndicate for their involvement.

He said: “Those arrested include Garba Abdulmumini, male aged 25yrs of Madina quarters Bauchi, Mohammed A. Musa, AKA Daji male, aged 22yrs of Tudun Salmanu Ward and Munkaila Mohammed, AKA Babawo, male, aged 28yrs of Tudun Ward

“On 8/05/2017 at about 01000hrs, the suspects invaded the house of one Abubakar Mohammed male of Madina quarters Bauchi, beat and robbed him of his Samsung Galaxy handset and cash sum of eighteen thousand Naira at gun point and fled. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include One Fabricated Gun, Four live 62mm Ammunition, One Sharp knife, Eleven sticks of cigarette and other incriminating items.”

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation further revealed that the principal suspect Abdulmumini Garba bought the rifle from one Barnabas Ayuba male, aged 26yrs of Yelwa at the cost of twenty one thousand Naira only (#21,000.00). He was subsequently arrested and voluntarily confessed.

It would be recalled that on 27/4/2017 at about 2030hrs, between Rimin Zayan and POlchi Road in Toro LGA, J5 Boxer vehicle with Reg No TRR 244XA was attacked by armed robbers in the process, the bus conductor one Kamalu Dan-Azumi male was shot dead and the driver, one Muktari Haladu, male of Polchi village was short on his right arm.

Discreet investigation by the Police in collaboration with Danga Vigilante Group led to the arrest of the following suspects; Muktari Aliyu male, aged 22yrs of Barikin Ladi Jos East LGA Plateau, Adamu Umaru, AKA Bayero male, aged 24yrs of Bukuru Jos North, Sabiu Musa, male aged 27yrs Magama Gumau, Toro LGA, Umaru Abdullahi, male aged 25yrs Rimin Zayan, Toro LGA, Abdullahi Abubakar, male aged 25yrs Rimin Zayan, Toro LGA and Mohammed saidu, male aged 25yrs of Magama Gumau, Toro LGA.

Exhibit Recovered from them include: One (1) AK 47rifle, Seven Rounds of 7.62 live ammunition and four handsets of different varieties.

In another development, following intelligence report, police detectives attached to Ningi Division discovered a decomposed body of yet to be identified person at Yuga forest in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State May 14, 2017.

One AK47 rifle with Breach No 3200962 and 27 live ammunition of 7.6mm was also recovered beside the copse. However, social welfare Department was contacted with the view to bury the victim after postmoterm examination.

All cases are under investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.