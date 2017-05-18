15 die, as building collapses in Ilasamaja

At least 15 persons have been feared dead,after a three-storey building under construction collapsed on Thursday at Ilasamaja, Lagos.

The building with a black roof, trapped over 20 persons working on the site. Only five persons have been confirmed dead while other five have been rescued and taken to Isolo General Hospital for treatment.

Rescue agencies led by Lagos State Environmental Management Agency (LASEMA) have been finding it difficult to access the building as there are other buildings surroundings it. “We have to break down some buildings or their fences before we could properly access the area, an official of LASEMA told Daily Review Online.

The building which collapsed around 2pm was housing workers and food sellers before it caved in.

Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasak Fadipe confirmed that people were still trapped in the debris and that rescue was ongoing.

Already, the building and the street have been sealed off as Police and LASEMA officials are not allowing entrance into the area. Details will follow.