Armed robbers kill policeman in Anambra, collect his AK 47 riffle

Again, daredevil motorcycle (Okada) armed robbers who have been terrorizing Ogidi and its environs ,Idemili North Local Govt Area,Anambra State, had barely three weeks after they shot dead a police inspector and collected his Ak47 riffle, killed another police man at Nkpor Junction, within Ogidi police Division, and also collected his Ak47 rifle.

It was gathered that the incident which happened at about 3.00pm yesterday, forced street traders and residents to scamper for safety.

An eyewitness account told newsmen that the armed robbers, numbering about two on motorcycle, had on arrival at the police road block, made straight to one of the policemen, shot him dead at close range,and collected his Ak47 rifle while his police colleagues ran away for safety as they were taken unaware.

The killed policeman according to sources was attached to Operations, (OPS)Awka but his rank was not immediately ascertained.

It would be recalled that a police inspector attached to the same Ops Awka was three weeks ago shot dead in the same commando way by armed robbers at Ugwunwasike Ogidi.

Efforts made to contact the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, on phone, Mr Mark Ijarafu, proved abortive.