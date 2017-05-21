Arsene Wenger breaks 20-year old record…Arsenal won’t be in Champions league

For the first time in 20 years there will be no Arsenal in the Champions League next season as wins for Manchester City and Liverpool see them reach Europe’s elite. City will join Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage, with the Reds a play-off away from joining them.

Arsenal will be playing in the Europa League – entering at the group stage. Everton have two play-off matches to join the Gunners.

Manchester United could still reach the Champions League if they defeat Ajax in the Europa League final. Lose though and they will join Arsenal in the Europa League group stages.