Stand up for the Champions…stand up for Chelsea

Sun, smiles, tears, trophies and the strangest substitution you’ll ever see. Quite an afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea supporters didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. On one hand, this was the day they’d been longing for ever since Michy Batshuayi clinched the Premier League title with that late goal against West Brom 10 days ago.

John Terry was given a guard of honour as the club legend was brought off in the 26th minute of the game

The central defender was given a fantastic reception and looked tearful as he walked off the pitch

Willian managed to fire Chelsea back on level terms within ten minutes after receiving an assist from David Luiz

Pedro added his side’s third to end the encounter as a contest in the 77th minute of the game at Stamford Bridge

Yet, this wasn’t a normal day. Chelsea – and John Terry – will never the be the same again.

An end of an era; the start of a new one – call it what you want.

With an arm round both of his children, Terry probably didn’t know whether to laugh or cry as he strode onto the Stamford Bridge pitch for the final time.

His followers knew the feeling. The stands were adorned with Terry banners before kick-off.

One read: ‘JT 26: Thank you for everything’, another simply illustrated the number of trophies – 15 in total – Terry has lifted in his 22 years at Chelsea.

But Terry will argue his right to dictate his own goodbye, particularly in a match that was tantamount to a pre-season friendly.

Likewise, Chelsea have earned the right to bid farewell to their long-serving captain the best way they see fit.

Terry was embraced by every single one of his team-mates as he sauntered off his second home for the final time in Chelsea blue.

The Stamford Bridge crowd, as you could imagine, were just as intent on showing their gratitude.

He looked close to tears. His wife Toni wasn’t as successful in her attempts not to cry, succumbing to the emotion.

Don’t worry, Mrs Terry – you weren’t the only one.

The hugs continued on the bench, Antonio Conte looked like he didn’t want to let go as he grabbed onto the player whose Chelsea career he has effectively ended.

Terry, of course, has one last hurrah in next week’s FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal.