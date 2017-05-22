Police arrest 50 Biafra agitators in Ebonyi

No fewer than fifty members of the Biafra Independent Movement, were on Monday arrested by the Police during the Group’s peaceful rally in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

It was gathered that Biafra flags flooded the capital city during the rally with a large presence of policemen stationed at strategic locations in the city.

The Pro-Biafra agitators were arrested on their way from Ohaukwu, the gateway from Enugu to Abakaliki and also at Onueke, while on their way to join the rally held in the State capital.

The Biafra agitators had matched from the popular Spera-In-Deo junction to Presco junction Abakaliki to commemorate Biafra independence, tagged ‘New Biafra’.

The leader of the Group in Ebonyi State, John Nwifuru, said they were guarded by a team of Policemen to ensure it was not hijacked by hoodlums.

He assured that those arrested by the Police would be released as he had spoken with the police authority on the matter.

Nwifuru said, “Our rally was very successful and we don’t have any problem despite mobile policemen that disturbed early in the morning when we were converging for the rally

“They arrested about eleven Biafra security boys at Ohaukwu area of Ebonyi State, then about 16 were arrested in Nkwegu community among others.” From Punch.