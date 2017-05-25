Umahi inaugurates two new bridges

Pix: Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State(3rd left) and House of Representatives member, Idu Igariwey with traditional rulers as well as offcials of Afikpo South Development Centre during the commissioning of new bridges in Amangwu-Edda on Tuesday.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has inaugurated two bridges recently completed by his administration at Amangwu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area.

He performed the ceremony during inspection of projects in Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone as part of activities marking the 2017 Democracy Day celebration.

Umahi was accompanied on the visit on Tuesday by some National Assembly members, including Senator Sam Egwu; members of the state Elders Council and journalists.

The governor, who also inaugurated street light at the Presbyterian Joint Hospital Road, Uburu in Ohaozara LGA, inspected some ongoing road projects in the town.

A statement on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to Umahi, quoted the governor as explaining that the contract for the 28.5 kilometre Oshiri – Ezzama Road awarded to Nigucrem Nigeria Limited was terminated because the company failed to execute the job according to specifications. Umahi added that the contract had been awarded to another company.

While the governor explained that he embarked on road construction and other projects to reduce the suffering of the people, he announced that four-kilometres should be added to the road to link up a nearby community.

He said, ” This one(road) is going through here to Oshiri and Ezzama in Ezza South Local Government. His Excellency, the then Deputy Governor, Prof. Ogbu, once told me of particular point of the road where a man drowned. When we took over this job, it was terrible that even bicycle could not pass through it. So let this road be be linked by four kilometres to the one going to Isu and the market.”

He further stated that his aim of using indigenous contractors in the execution of projects was to empower them. “It is a debt I owe Ebonyi people to also empower indigenous contractors to come of age.”

On his part, a former governor of the state, Dr. Egwu, commended Umahi for his performance, saying his achievements within so short a time had repositioned the state.

At the border between Amasiri and Okposi , Egwu who was highly impressed with the thickness of the concreted part of the road, said, “I must confess that you have surpassed all of us.”

He thereafter after asked Umahi to walk along with him on the road and jocularly told him:”I think with the long stretch and smoothness of this road that I am seeing ,it can be a tarmac. Aircraft can land it.”

Umahi had told the team that the road, when completed would last 75 years.

Also, a member representing Ohanivo Federal Constituency, Linus Okorie, appreciated the governor for the projects being executed in the area.

Other projects inspected were the Abakaliki Afikpo Road, 11.2km Okue-Nzerem-Akaeze Road and water treatment plant in Ivo Local Government Area; 25.3km Amasiri-Okposi- Uburu Road; a six- span bridge across Ebonyi River in Ishinkwo, Onicha LGA and St. Mary Road in Afikpo North LGA.