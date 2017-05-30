More groups back arrest of Jonathan’s godson

The Niger Delta Against Corruption ( NDAC) has commended its members who took part in a peaceful protest on Tuesday to support the arrest and detention of George Turnah, the godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The group in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Larry Wanemi, explained that they decided to show solidarity by joining the protest because of their stand against corruption and corrupt people.

Wanemi said they have no apology to give to anyone for their role and informed that they will attend all the court sittings of the case until judgment is served.

He described Turnah as one of the greatest enemies of the Ijaw nation and one of those who is responsible for the underdevelopment of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta within the last six years‎.

The NDAC leader queried the silence of Jonathan in the face of the massive fraud, pointing out that the former president cannot claim that he was not aware of the flamboyant life Turnah was living and even the multi-billion-Naira ‎ Kolo mansion he built in Ogbia which has now be forfeited.

The statement reads: “We are always quick to accuse those outside our region of responsible for our present predicament but here we are, a young man saddle with such opportunity decided to misplace it by enriching himself, buying cars, building mansions and so on.

“What baffles us is the fact that his adopted father, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan never called him to order. He kept mute while the young man went about using his name to intimidate people to sign and collect billions of naira for jobs he never executed.

“As a group we call on the EFCC to dig deep into the wealth of Turnah and recover everything they can for the good of our people. There are still so much within and outside this country that he has always boasted of having”.

While appealing to youths of the region to remain calm, Wanemi called on the anti-graft agency to go after others from the region especially in Bayelsa who have misused ‎funds meant for developmental projects.