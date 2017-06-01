No face-off between me and my boss, says Imo Deputy Governor

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday described as malicious and unfounded, reports of disaffection between him and the State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

There have been insinuations that the cordial relationship between the Deputy Governor and the Governor has completely broken down following incitive statements against the state government by political leaders from Owerri zone, where the Deputy Governor comes from.

It was also alleged that the Governor had suspected his Deputy of being the brain behind the agitations Owerri zone for the 2019 governorship election.

But when contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Mr. Uche Onwuchekwa, dismissed the allegation as a figment of the imaginations of the peddlers.

He insisted that the relationship between the Deputy Governor and his boss, the Governor is even more cordial now than it used to be, adding that, “those spreading such falsehood are only trying to sow seed of discord between the two personalities who have been like father and son for over two decades”.

According to him, “the Deputy Governor’s loyalty and commitment to the Rescue Mission administration has been tested and proven. The fact that has been giving some sycophants and political jobbers sleepless night is how they remained close all these years unlike what obtains in other states where Governors and their Deputies live like cat and dog. Even as we speak, he is representing the Governor in an international assignment”.

Onwuchekwa also disclosed that, “the Deputy Governor sees himself first as an Imo man and is not given to politics of division and could not possibly incite any zone to overheat the polity. I think these mischievous politicians and their co-travelers are only envious of the Deputy Governor’s rising profile and may have been commissioned by the enemies of the state government to cause disaffection between him and his boss to derail the administration”.