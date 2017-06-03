Ronaldo scores 600th goal…as Real Madrid whip Juventus 4-1

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to bring to 600, his professional goals as Real Madrid beat Juventus to become the first team to retain the Champions League trophy.

The Portuguese opened the scoring against the run of play, turning in Daniel Carvajal’s cutback to beat Gianluigi Buffon.

The Old Lady hit back in style, though, as Mario Mandzukic scored a sumptuous overhead kick in a tantalising first half.

The second half was less of an occasion and uncharacteristic hesitance in the Juventus rearguard saw Real move into a commanding lead.

Casemiro beat Buffon from fully 30 yards with a speculative effort after Juve failed to clear before Ronaldo nipped in between two defenders to score a third a little over three minutes later.

There was still time for substitute Juan Cuadrado to be sent off after 17 minutes of action and Marco Asenio to grab Madrid’s fourth.