Real Madrid to let off Ronaldo for Kante and David Alaba

ZINEDINE ZIDANE reportedly wants to swoop for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante and Bayern Munich ace David Alaba – if Real Madrid cash in on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo enjoyed a stunning campaign last season.

Real secured La Liga and Champions League glory – with Ronaldo scoring a brace against Juventus in the final.

He also bagged an astonishing 42 goals in 46 games.

Reports earlier this month suggested United could test Real’s resolve with a world-record £157m offer this summer.

And his future at the Bernabeu has been thrown into further doubt amid suggestions he’s fed up with the Spanish authorities.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon say Real don’t want to sell Ronaldo.

However, it’s suggested an offer of around £157m could tempt them to do business.

Don Balon reckon Zidane will swoop for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe regardless of Ronaldo’s future.

However, if Ronaldo was offloaded, Zidane would look to rebalance the squad with two defensive minded players.

The Frenchman is reportedly a huge admirer of Kante, 26, and would look reinvest some cash with a raid on Chelsea.

The diminutive midfielder was snapped up from Leicester 12 months ago.