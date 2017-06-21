How to date rich men…Woman who has slept with 5000 men teaches online course

A wayward woman who claims to have dated over 5,000 rich men has inaugurated an online course designed to guide interested women in catching and keeping rich foreign guys.

Online medium, Coconuts Bangkok, reports that the woman, a Thai citizen, counsels fellow Thai women who want an ATM as boyfriend, has announced via her Facebook page that she was launching a club that recruits eligible Thai women for rich “businessman friends.”

For a token fee of about $410 for VIP access, Praiya Suriya promises to set up her club members with either “Caucasian or Middle Eastern” men.

The tutelage comes equipped with online coaching on how to ask men for money and also how the women could be more confident in bed.

The coaching will be done within a private group on the LINE messaging app, she says.

Here’s what VIP members will learn:

The tricks to asking men for money — Results are guaranteed 100 percent! Ask them for THB100,000 ($2,941.177) – THB300,000 ($8,820.936) to go shopping!

A detailed sex strategy! You will feel confident like you’ve never felt before. Have quality sex. Have educated sex. Have sex like Praiya! Have sex like a pro!

How to negotiate compensation before you go on a date or holiday with him. How to ask for a salary, house, condo, or car.

English or Arabic sentences used to ask for money.

Negotiate cash upfront before a date? Is that really dating?

The Facebook account has drawn criticism from online commentators, however; as many Thai women are enraged by how Praiya is seeming to worsen their image; while others say her business is straight-up prostitution.

But other women actually idolise Praiya, leaving messages of support on her Facebook page.

See Praiya Suriya’s photos: