INEC receives 6 bags of signatures on Dino Melaye’s recall

The Independent National Electoral Commission has received signatures from the electorates in Kogi West Senatorial District, asking for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye from the Senate.

Six bags, which contained the signatures of 52.3 percent of the electorates from the zone and other petitions, were submitted to the Commission in Abuja on Wednesday.

