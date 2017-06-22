Butcher rapes 2 sisters aged 4 & 7 and infects them with STD

A 42-year old man, Aminu Umar who allegedly raped two underaged girls (aged between 4 and 7), had reportedly infected the victims with Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) in Lagos.

Reports said the victims parents raised alarm in their area and claimed that the victims private parts were decaying and they have been discharging consistently from their private since the incident happened.

The parents are now afraid that the sour and injuries the victims sustained during the act had been resisting drugs, and as such they are apprehensive that it might turn out that they have contacted HIV.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at 5 Salako street in Oko- Oba area in the suburb of Lagos where both the suspect and victims parents reside.

Police sources said the Kano state-born Umar who is a butcher usually return early to their house after he finished killing cows at the abattoir.

While at home, he would lure the victims into his apartment with Bobo drinks when their parents were not around and defile them.

This has been going on without the victims informing their parents until the recent assault on the victims.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered the act was exposed when the mother of the 7-year old victim took her to the bathroom to bath her.

It was gathered that when the mother attempted to wash her private, she started crying and complained that the private was paining her since Umar put his joystick inside it.

According the 7-year old victim, “Umar lured us into his room and gave us Bobo.

Thereafter, he removed his clothes, our pants and clothes too and carried us to his bed where he was putting his joystick into our vagina”.

When the mother checked the victims private, there were bruises showing forceful penetration.

The matter was then reported to the Police and Umar was arrested and charged to court.

He pleaded not guilty but informed the court that his wife was not living with him.

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Davis Abegunde granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

Umar was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 26 June 2017.Courtesy: PM