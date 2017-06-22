Father of 6 arrested for having sex with goat

A 42-years-old father of six children, Babangida Garba has been arrested in Funtua Local government area of Katsina State for turning a goat to sex object.

Garba was paraded along side other suspects for various criminal offences by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Abdullahi in the police headquarters on Thursday. Upon interrogation, Garba confessed to the offence saying his wife usually starved him of sex. The incident was said to have happened in Ungwar Mata, Funtua local government area where Garba was said to have had carnal intercourse with the goat belonging to his neighbor. From Vanguard.