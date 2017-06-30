Dasuki: Again, trial stalled due to judge’s absence

Dasuki’s Trial Stalled due to Judge’s Absence

The prosecution of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rdt) in the alleged $2.1b arms deal was stalled at the Abuja High Court due to the absence of the trial Judge, Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf.

Dasuki who has remained in unlawful detention since November 2015 when he was arrested, the government has refused to release him on bails granted him bails by four different High Courts and the order of release by ECOWAS Court.

The federal government prosecuting him in the alleged deal also failed to produce him today in court as at the time the trial was shifted to September 27, 2017 by lawyers in the matters.

Other defendants in the alleged corruption case included a former Minister of State for Finance Bashir Yuguda, former Sokoto State governor Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, his son sagir Bafarawa, former Director of Finance in the office of the NSA Salisu Shuaibu and Dalhatu Investment Ltd who were present in court.

However, the trial could not proceed as Justice Baba-Yusuf was said to have gone outside Abuja on an assignment.

Although, the court clerks declined comments, it was learnt that the Judge was part of the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary delegation attending the burial ceremony of Justice Victoria Ayodele Uzo-Amaka Onejeme, a pioneer Judge of the Abuja High court who died recently.

Eminent Lawyers in the high profile case including Chief Olajide Ayodele SAN, Dr. Kayode Olatoke SAN and Mr. Akeem Afolabi SAN among others left the court room around 11am when information filtered to them that the trial will not proceed.

However, after consultation with each other, the lawyers and the court officials shifted the prosecution till September 27 due to the coming yearly vacation of the court scheduled to begin on July 10 and terminate in the middle of September.

Apart from lawyers, family members, associates and sympathizers of the ex NSA who had stormed the court as early as 8am left unfulfilled due to the inability of government to bring Dasuki to court from the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS) where he had been kept since December 2015.