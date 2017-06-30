In two years, Delta State has seen development – Henry Ebireri

…. Lauds Okowa, Announces DFC programmes

Convener of Deltans for Continuity (DFC), Mr. Henry Ebireri, on Wednesday took a critical appraisal of the 36 state governors in the country and the impact of their programmes on the citizenry, describing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as one of the best governors in the country and praised him for his commitment, honesty and managerial competence.

In a statement in Asaba, Ebireri said, “The accomplishments of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa since he came to power have given succor to the ordinary people and hope to millions” he said.

He commended Okowa for reciprocating the love of the people by giving them the best and transforming the state without destroying or de-emphasizing the basic cultural traditions which set them apart from other people.

“His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a gifted manager of men and resources.”

His roles in the development of Delta State, particularly the impressive achievements of the Government in the area of educational development, sound infrastructure, equitable distribution of amenities to all the senatorial zones of the state, urban and rural development, agriculture, welfare and health services, commerce and tourism, empowerment schemes, peace and unity in the state according to Ebireri, have separated the governor from his contemporaries.

He applauded the governor for defending the interests of the people, harnessing the energies of the youths to productive activities, pursuing with vigour his policies of massive road, industrial development and employment opportunities for the people, upgrading Asaba International Airport and giving the flood menace a good fight.

“Within two years in office, outstanding projects were completed and numerous new ones were initiated and completed.”

Ebireri appealed to the opponents of the administration to tread softly by not giving the outside world the impression that things are bad, whereas the opposite is the case.

He also disclosed that some of the most intelligent minds in the country would gather in Asaba on Sunday, October 1, 2017 to analyze Nigeria’s past and make projections about her future.

“The Independence lecture will re-examine the Nigerian dream as envisioned by the founding fathers, review the country’s constitution and assist those interested in understanding contemporary Nigeria to appreciate the individuals and institutions that affect the dynamics of power and public policies.”

“Also, recipients of the Delta Prize in Leadership and Good governance will be announced.

“The Delta Leadership and Good Governance Prize is aimed at promoting good governance, deepening democracy in the country, encouraging the development of patriotic leadership in the country, particularly Delta State, recognizing outstanding individuals that have affected the nation positively more than anyone else in the preceding year, identifying outstanding leaders at the local level, holding them up as models who can be supported to national leadership and honouring outstanding Nigerians who have excelled in various fields of endeavour internationally.”

“On Sunday, August 27, 2017, Delta State will be 26. The state was carved out of the defunct Bendel State on August 27, 1991. Deltans will also use the opportunity of the country’s independence anniversary to examine the road to the future.”

“The programme is designed to bring together eminent Nigerians especially thought leaders to identify timely issues in Nigeria’s development and how good governance may address these issues.”

“To create a forum for creative interaction among Deltans in various strata of leadership.

“To provide a platform for intellectual discussions on the various issues impacting on the socio-economic, cultural and even political development of the state.”

“To create public awareness on the problems of insecurity in the Niger Delta region and the devastating socio-economic consequences it is wrecking.