Man rapes 12-year-old girl in farm, threatens to kill her

A 25-year-old man, Musa Garba, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl, was on Friday docked in a Kano Magistrates’ Court.

Garba, a resident of Durbunde village in Takai Local Government Area Kano, appeared on a charge of rape.

The Magistrate, Zubair Inuwa, ordered that Garba be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till July 31 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Yakubu Galadima, had told the court that Auwalu Isma’il of Durbunde village reported the matter at Kachako Police Division, Kano on June 12.

Galadima said that on the same date at about 2 p.m., Garba lured the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter into his father’s farm and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her under a tree at Durbunde village.

He said the defendant also threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone, noting that the offence contravened Section 283 of the penal code.

The prosecutor said the victim was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment.

However, the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.(NAN)