Police, OPC meet over Cultists, Kidnappers in Ikorodu

Authorities of the Lagos Police Command have summoned an emergency stakeholders meeting with the leaders of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) led by its National Leader, Otunba Gani Adams and other vigilante groups.

The meeting as our source revealed to us, is geared towards combatting incessant kidnapping and cultism attacks in Ikorodu axis of the state.

Pictures revealed that those present at the brainstorming session include OPC National Leader, Otunba Gani Adams, OPC New Era leader – Mr Rasak Arogundade; the Onyabo leader – Mr Kamorudeen Bombata, as well as other vigilante group leaders in the area.

Inline image 1