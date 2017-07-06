AUN, Yar’Adua Foundation to Host University Fair, Honor Valedictorian

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) is co-hosting its first University Fair in partnership with the Yar’Adua Foundation on Saturday July 8.

The University Fair which kicks off by 11 am will be sponsored by the Yar’Adua Foundation, an indigenous charity established by the friends, family, and associates of the late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua to honor and continue his legacy of service to the nation through funding scholarships and other educational projects.

Former Nigerian Vice President and AUN founder Atiku Abubakar serves on its board of trustees as vice chair.

The Fair scheduled for kick-off at 11 o’clock will not only be informative, but also fun. It will bring together up and coming young artistes to the Yar’Adua Center in the Federal capital. There will be short talks by the management of the Foundation, the University, and other major contributors to this cause. The maiden University Fair will provide an opportunity for young people to learn about all the opportunities that the Foundation and AUN have to offer to them.

The Center will also use the University Fair as an opportunity to honor Immaculata Onyinye Onuigbo, one of its 24 merit scholars selected from across Nigeria. Ms. Onuigbo, who hails from Enugu State, recently emerged as the 2017 Valedictorian at AUN. She studied Petroleum Chemistry.

The President of American University of Nigeria, Dr. Dawn Dekle, will be meeting with candidates, students and alums of the University during the Fair.

Assistant Vice President for Recruitment and Marketing, Julius Ayuk Tabe, describes the Fair as a one-stop shop for anyone seeking information about academic opportunities in Nigeria’s most technology-intensive university.

“Learning in the 21st century is a shared experience within and outside the classroom. Our students want to display a whole range of AUN’s out-of-classroom digital resources which define, in character and content, the perfect 21st century resource personality,” Mr. Ayuk Tabe said.

College-ready students from invited schools in the Abuja area will have a chance to meet and talk with some of the merit scholars who have passed through AUN. They will also have the opportunity to learn firsthand about the practical details of applying for scholarships.

To spice things up, the Fair will feature special appearances by AUN alumnus, Big Brother Naija contestant ‘DJ Bally’ Bobai Ballat, and other Abuja-based artistes.

The American University of Nigeria was created in 2003 to be Africa’s first Development University. Its mission is to promote service learning and to educate leaders who will be prepared to tackle the development issues of Nigeria and Africa. The University offers an American-style education modeled after the curriculum of American universities, using the latest in Internet technology and e-learning resources.